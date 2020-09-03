Dewan Negara sitting held in new normal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara convened yesterday by adapting to the new normal with several standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim while reading the SOP reminded members of the upper house of the Parliament to always abide by physical distancing.

“We need to go through the new normal to curb the spread of this pandemic, in Dewan Negara as well, because there are 29 members who are above age 60 and are more likely to be at risk.

“Therefore, Parliament has prepared the SOP for the recovery phase of Parliamentary sitting to ensure honourable members can convene safely and in a controlled manner to further stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Among the SOPs outlined is the installation of transparent barriers while there is a limited attendance for government officials assisting ministers and deputy ministers during question and answer session and no visitors are allowed currently.

Rais also requested the attention and cooperation of Senators on the distribution of documents, arrangements, meetings, reports and other related documents due to the limited movements by sergeants-at arms.

He also reminded Senators to wear face mask at all times and that they are only allowed to remove it when they want to speak.

“This is the advice of the Ministry of Health.

“I understand there is discomfort with the implementation of this requirement but believe me, it is for the good and benefit of all parties.

“Let us all pray that this pandemic is over soon and no longer threatens us.

“With the will of Allah S.W.T, our country would return to normal and Parliament can convene as usual after this,” he added. — Bernama