Furniture makers strong proxy to US consumption

KUCHING: Malaysian furniture makers are in for a ride as global demand from the US is set to grow, fuelled by its ongoing trade war with China.

This comes as Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) initiated coverage on the furniture sector with an overweight recommendation.

“Prior to the trade war, Malaysia furniture exports were growing at a eight-year cumulative annual growth rate of 3.3 per cent between 2009-2017, in tandem with the growth in the global furniture market,” it detailled in its initiation report.

“Moving forward, we believe that the growth in furniture exports will be mainly driven by the increase in demand for Malaysian furniture in the US as exports to the US grew by 44.7 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM4.2 billion in 2019.”

The research firm understood that since the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Chinese furniture manufacturers, Malaysian manufacturers have seen an increase in orders as a result of trade diversion — Malaysia’s exports to US jumped by 38 per cent to US$4.7 billion in 2019.

“Although 2020 demand is expected to be disrupted by the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, we are of the view that Malaysian furniture will continue its growth in 2021 once global economy recovers and reverts to normalcy,” PublicInvest Research continued.

“Global furniture demand is expected to grow further on the back of a global growth in population, urbanizsation, disposable incomes and real estate.

“An increase in furniture demand globally signifies growth opportunities for the furniture industry in Malaysia as consumers may opt to purchase imported furniture due to factors such as product pricing, design and quality.”

Meanwhile, the US government passed 3 main relief packages and one supplementary package totaling nearly US$2.8 trillion to support the US economy that has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third relief package appropriated US$2 tilliorn to households and firms via various channels. Examples of relief include financial aids of US$1,200 and unemployment benefits whereby unemployed workers will receive an extra USD600 per week.

“The financial aids distributed have provided a positive effect on the economy as consumer spending rose 5.6 per cent in June.

“As such, we believe that listed furniture players such as Homeritz Corporation Bhd, Poh Huat Resources Holdings Bhd and Wegmans Holdings Bhd will likely benefit from the current spending spree as US consumers are shifting from leisure-related services to discretionary goods. Also note that US consumer spending on furniture has increased by over 10 per cent between February and June 2020.”

Malaysia has always been a net furniture exporter and is ranked amongst one of the top 15 largest furniture exporters worldwide. In 2019, Malaysia is the 11th largest furniture exporter in the world.

Prior to Covid-19 pandemic, total Malaysia furniture exports have been growing at a cumulative annual growth rate of 7.6 per cent between 2014 to 2019 to RM11.9 billion, in tandem with the growth in the global furniture market.

Meanwhile, the research house highlighted that exporters will likely benefit from the weak ringgit against the US dollar.

“We estimate that for every one per cent drop in the ringgit, earnings for the furniture stocks under our coverage would increase by approximately 0.8 per cent,” it calculated.