Government asked to expedite stalled Marudi bridge project

MIRI: The government has been called on to expedite the stalled RM75 million Marudi bridge project.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Marudi chief Elias Lipi Mat said although the project was originally scheduled to be completed in January 2022, there has been little progress so far.

“Until now there has been no encouraging development on the construction work for the project. Obviously, there have been delays,” he said in a statement.

“We are worried that this project will face delays if construction work is not started immediately and we urge the state government to take the project seriously and not tolerate contractors who fail to complete it.”

He said Marudi folk are looking forward to the completion of the bridge, which would shorten travelling time between Miri and Marudi.

“Everyone expects this project to start, if it is one or two months late it may be acceptable but if for many years we cannot tolerate. We want this project to run smoothly for the comfort of the people of Marudi,” he added.

He pointed out the ferry service is still needed at the moment, with long queues faced whenever there are events in Marudi.