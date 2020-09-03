JCY poised for a huge upcycle on rising demand for HDD

KUCHING: JCY International Bhd (JCY) is poised for a huge upcycle on rising demand for hard disk drive (HDD) driven by the surge in data transmission, analysts observed.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) in a report, highlighted: “Being well positioned in the HDD supply chain, JCY is poised for a huge upcycle on rising demand for HDD.

“With the emphasis of social distancing still in place, the practice of home-based working is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

“As such, web-based interactions (such as e-learning, video conferencing and remote access file sharing) have surged tremendously since the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Due to the sudden rise in traffic and bandwidth demand, cloud giants are experiencing a huge burst in data centre development.”

It noted that Amazon Web Services have indicated massive expansion in Northern Virginia to build a 2.5 million square feet of cloud capacity in addition to its existing 50 data centres in the area. Google and Microsoft have also voiced the need for expansions.

Already, JCY has seen an increase in demand as Kenanga Research said, tracking JCY’s two major customers (contributing more than 80 per cent of group sales), the volume of HDD shipment in the last six months (in terms of Exabyte) have jumped 47 per cent year-on -year (y-o-y) and 21 per cent y-o-y. respectively.

“Both customers are guiding a strong ramp-up in the second half of 2020 (2H20_ owing to robust demand for 14TB drives as well as the upcoming 16TB and 18TB drives. To cope with the orders, JCY is realigning its production plant and bringing in new equipment to cater for the increase in components (actuator arm and disc separation plate) per drive which rises in tandem with the growth in storage capacity,” it said.

Although current HDD prices have risen 16 per cent compared to the same period last year, the research team said it still remains the preferred storage medium due to cost factor.

“In comparison, SSD of the same volume cost nine to 10-folds more than that of HDD. From an economical standpoint, we believe that HDD will continue to dominate the data centre space for the next decade,” it opined.

It also noted that HDD’s supply chain consolidation since the 2011 Thailand flood has been playing into the group’s favour as it is one of the very few vendors left in the industry.

“Back then, there were at least 10 to 12 players in the supply chain. Currently, there are only two to three players left and one of them is struggling to cope with production.

“As a result, key customers are loading more volume to the group, making JCY the main supplier for base plate, actuator and disc separation plates.

“In turn, JCY is able to enjoy both higher volume and ASP. Furthermore, JCY is expanding into the automotive business. While contribution is still small at circa two per cent of group sales, it could potentially morph into a new earnings driver in two to three years given the group’s speciality in casting and fabrication.”