Malaysia in no rush to purchase Covid-19 vaccine – Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 3): Malaysia is in no hurry to get the Covid-19 vaccine as it is of paramount importance to ensure that the vaccine is effective and safe for use, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

For the moment, he said the government was still waiting for vaccine-producing countries to conduct clinical trials involving three phases, with the last phase being a test on humans.

“We are awaiting the countries to do the clinical trials…China has begun the trials in the United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

“Russia has not started the third phase of the clinical trials,” he said when asked about reports stating that some countries have begun negotiations for the purchase of the vaccine.

Speaking to reporters after launching the 2020 World Food Safety Day celebration here today, Dr Adham said the Health Ministry is always in touch with the vaccine-producing countries.

On the Covid-19 screening carried out at public markets, he said the ministry had conducted screening at 464 markets nationwide with 36,919 samples were taken.

“From that total, 287 (0.87 per cent) were tested positive for Covid-19,” he said adding that inspections at public markets would be carried out continuously. – Bernama