Man jailed four months, fined for drink driving

TAWAU: A 54-year-old man was jailed for four months and fined RM5,500, in default, six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

High Court Deputy Registrar, Amir Shah Amir Hassan passed the sentence on Chiang Sien Chai who pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333/87) which provides for up to 12 months’ imprisonment and RM1,000 to RM6,000 fine upon conviction.

The accused was found driving under the influence of alcohol above the permitted level on August 31 at about 12.40 am during a roadblock at Kubota Road.

The accused’s second breathalyser test at the police station showed his blood alcohol was 104 mg higher than the permitted level of 80 mg per 100 ml of blood.

The accused pleaded for leniency as he is unemployed.

Prosecuting officer ASP Joan Lee pressed for a deterrent sentence as cases of drunk driving are increasing in Tawau due to lack of awareness.

She said a higher sentence will create awareness among all and serve as a lesson.

At the same court, a 38-year-old man was fined RM550, in default, one month’s jail for using a cellular phone while driving.

Amir Shah meted out the sentence on Mohd Yusof bin Masal after he pleaded guilty to the charge under Rule 17A(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 166/59 and read together with Section 128(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333/87) which provides RM1,000 fine or three months’ imprisonment or both and a RM2,000 fine or six months’ imprisonment or both for the second offense.

On August 20 at about 9.58 am at Dominic Road, the accused was driving a car while using a cellular phone without using any hands-free device which is an offense.

The accused pleaded for a lower fine and said he has difficulty in hearing and promised to use a Bluetooth device in future.

Joan said using a cellular phone while driving in congested town area is a risk and pressed for a deterrent sentence.