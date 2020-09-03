Ministry asked to immediately upgrade Kanowit Hospital

SIBU: The Health Ministry has been asked to immediately upgrade Kanowit Hospital in order to provide quality health services.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kanowit leader Satu Anchom said Kanowit town’s increasing population has meant greater demand for medical services in recent years.

“But the services of the hospital are still in a poor state – it cannot serve the people of Kanowit efficiently,” he said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Satu said patients could be seen queuing for up to four hours in front of the hospital almost daily.

“It has been like that for the past years, yet nothing is done by the Health Ministry to rectify the situation,” he claimed.

According to Satu, he once queued for almost three hours to seek medical treatment at the hospital.

He said the hospital also required more doctors and specialists. He added the waiting area for visitors and the pharmacy were narrow, while the health screening room required segregation for patient confidentiality.