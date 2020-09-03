Ministry to shorten approval time

KAPIT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has worked to shorten the approval time for sale permits from three weeks to three days.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had instructed the ministry to create a business-friendly environment.

“What used to take about three weeks to approve certain permits now we try to do within three days so that things move faster. We cut the red tape,” he told a press conference after a consumerism talk in Song on Tuesday.

Nanta said the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign and Malaysian Sales Campaign would contribute to restarting the economy.

“With these campaigns, we have four main objectives — to buy Malaysian products so that these industries producing the products will not close down and will carry on, continue to operate, and stop the loss of jobs. They will provide employment. Two: we want the people to realise that Malaysian goods are of good quality and equal to imported goods so that they have confidence in Malaysian products.

“Three: we also want the people to be proud of our products, patriotism in our way of looking at Malaysian products and of course by encouraging people to go out and buy, we activate retail businesses that are important businesses contributing to our gross domestic product,” he explained.

Nanta said the ministry would also educate consumers to be wiser and to make smarter choices as the Covid-19 pandemic has opened up new ways of doing business.

“But buying online, direct selling, sometimes they also have problems as they may not get the best deals, proper quality. So we educate the people, advocate for them if they buy online, they must know where to buy and to ensure they are not being cheated,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the event, 18 landowners also received compensation totalling RM280,000 for the Nanga Makut-Nanga Engkuah road project in Katibas, Song.

Nanta said the compensation was for the first 2km of Nanga Makut-Nanga Engkuah road construction, to enable the project to begin.

The whole road project from Banjor to Nanga Makut and Nanga Engkuah, Song would cover 33km and cost RM143 million. Among those present were KPDNHEP Sarawak director Datuk Stanley Tan, Land and Survey Department Kapit superintendent Sagu Unting, Song District Officer Jacklyn August, Tapah Ata and Maurice Giri — political secretaries to the Chief Minister, and Lidam Asam — a political secretary to the Prime Minister.

Nanta (front third left) is welcomed upon his arrival at Song Bazaar. From front left are councillor Martin Bilun, Tan, Lidam, Jacklyn, Tapah, and Maurice Giri.