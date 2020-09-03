Mixed sentiments on CMS’ upcoming prospects

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) prospects garnered mixed sentiments from analysts given its still-elevated national debt and possible heightened competition in Sarawak’s construction and building material sector.

Following an analysts briefing with CMS recently, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) said it came away feeling ‘mixed’ on CMS’ performance.

“We maintain our view that given the still elevated national debt, the government has very limited room for fiscal manoeuvre. Already, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Malaysia’s outlook to negative from stable on June 26, 2020 to reflect a heightened risk of fiscal deterioration, weighed down by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, depressed oil prices and fiscal stimulus.

“In Sarawak, while the state could step in to fill the gap with the RM11 billion state reserves-fuelled infrastructure projects comprising the Coastal Road, Second Trunk Road and 11 mega bridges (ahead of the state election which must be held by September 2021), the rollout of work packages from these highly publicised projects seems to have hit a snag after the initial hype,” it said.

Furthermore, it pointed out, the potential threat to the market dominance of existing players in the construction and building material sector in Sarawak on the back of an altered political landscape in Malaysia after the 14th general election.

“Increased competition could put a dent on CMS’ prospects of winning new construction jobs and concessions, as well as sustaining high margins for its construction, road maintenance and cement businesses,” it said.

On CMS’ performance, AmInvestment noted that the cement division (which typically contributes about 30 per cent of the group’s earnings), is expected to continue to face margin compression in the near to medium term.

“This is due to its heavy dependence on imported clinkers, of which prices have stayed elevated at about US$50 per tonne at present (while they have eased from about US$58 per tonne in FY19, they are still significantly higher compared with about US$38 per tonne prior to FY19).

“We estimate that CMS currently sources about 60 per cent of its clinker requirements internally. This should be reduced to 45 to 50 per cent by FY22F,” it said.

It also noted that there would be a delay in the second phase of CMS’ cement plant upgrade due to the Covid-19 pandemic (CMS has planned to ramp up its in-house clinker production from 625,000 tonnes in FY19, to 700,000 tonnes in FY20F, 750,000 tonnes in FY21F and 800,000 tonnes in FY22F, underpinned by the second and final upgrading phases in September 2020 and early 2021 respectively).

“In the meantime, we believe that CMS will continue to depend on imports from Southeast Asia and Peninsular Malaysia,” it added.

Aside from that, it said the group has guided that its 25 per cent-owned associate OM Materials (Sarawak) will highly likely be marginally in the red in 3Q20 due to prolonged weak selling prices of ferrosilicon and manganese alloy.

“It was also highlighted that only 12 out of a total of 16 furnaces are running as additional furnaces are placed on maintenance in 2Q20 due to limited manpower at the plant. We assume the unit to only break even in FY20F,” it said.

It noted that OM Materials (Sarawak) has set aside A$20 million for its phase 2 expansion, comprising largely a sinter plant which can lower its manganese alloy production cost.

“The capex plan, slated for completion in FY22F, entails the modification of two existing ferrosilicon

furnaces to produce metallic silicon and silicomanganese, and the construction of up to four more manganese alloy furnaces,” it said.

AmInvestment also noted that there were no updates with regards to the award of additional work packages from key state projects (Coastal Road and Second Trunk Project).

“However, it was briefly mentioned that the timeline of all the tenders will be pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.