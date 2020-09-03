Only 48.48 pct of allocation for govt’s development projects utilised – Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said only 48.48 per cent or RM33.4 billion of the allocation for government development projects has been spent as at Aug 26, 2020.

He noted that the amount spent has yet to reach half of the year’s allocation for the purpose, despite the fact that it is already September.

“This has become an issue for the government as we want to revitalise the economy, but there are many factors which had affected the performance, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the government, via the Works Ministry and the Public Works Department, has taken several proactive steps to accelerate the development projects,” he told reporters after a briefing on the upgrading of the National Sports Council’s 14-storey dormitory and podium here today.

The visit was in line with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s aim to have regular monitoring of the developments at the grassroots level, following the reopening of the country’s economy. – Bernama