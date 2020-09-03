PBB grassroots members, community leaders want Gerawat to defend Mulu seat in coming state polls

MIRI (Sept 3): The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) grassroots members and community leaders in Mulu have given Dato Gerawat Gala an A+ for his outstanding performance as their assemblyman.

According to PBB Mulu branch information officer Cr John Terawe, Gerawat, who is a first-term assemblyman, had delivered more than what was promised in the election manifesto in the last state election.

In view of this, John said the PBB grassroots members and community leaders in the area want Gerawat to defend the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election and continue the momentum of Mulu constituency’s transformation.

“He has delivered much more beyond the election manifesto in bringing water, electricity supply, roads, communications and other projects to Mulu,” he added.

John said this is reflected in the infrastructure development acceleration in Mulu under the Highland Development Agency (HAD) which was allocated RM1.5 billion over two years, Rural Transformation Programme ( RTP) and others.

PBB Mulu Youth chief Osat Bilong concurred with John’s sentiment, saying said Gerawat has proven his capability and can be trusted to deliver more if he is re-elected in the next state election.

Pointing to the short, medium and long-term plans that has been put up in the state constituency, Osat, who is also Sarawak Saban Association president, said much more progress would unfold for the rural and remote areas in this constituency which includes Bario highlands.

“I believe by giving him another term, we can see a big difference in two to three years down the road, “ he enthused.

Osat said his village in Long Banga is already benefiting from the alternative electricity supply (SARES), clean water supply, paved village road and other projects and the Saban community are happy with their people-oriented and approachable elected representative.

Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dr Philip Raja said it is critical that the community remain united behind Gerawat in moving forward in solidarity with other communities in Mulu.

“The late Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) honoured us by picking Gerawat to represent Mulu as ADUN and later becoming a Deputy Speaker of DUN, and our chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has trusted him to continue the job,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a former political secretary to the chief minister and Mulu constituent Dato Robert Laing Anyie said it is imperative that Orang Ulus remain in te mainstream by association to the ruling coalition in the state.

He said former chief minister Tok Nan gave a wise advice that the minorities must not allow themselves to be enslaved by emotions but be guided by intelligence and prudence, taking into account the reality and wisdom to tap into the strength of the majority in the state.

“We in DUN Mulu, a small minority, do not wish to be left behind in the state. We must make their strength our strength too, “ he added.

GPS, he said, is a proven ruling coalition with experience and capability in governing and looking after their interests compared to the opposition parties which have nothing but promises to show.

The PBB grassroots leaders are in Miri for the PBB convention this Saturday for 17 northern branches which will be attended by about 700 delegates.