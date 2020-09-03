Rais has what it takes to ensure fairness, professionalism in Senate — Ling

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling believes newly-appointed Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim has what it takes to manage the Senate in a fair and professional manner.

“A veteran politician who has held various cabinet positions and with his legal knowledge, he (Rais) is more than capable in managing the House,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on Rais’ appointment yesterday.

To better project professionalism and impartiality as part of senate reforms, Ling felt it would be better for Rais to resign from his post as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Negeri Sembilan chief.

He also hoped the president would see to it that all senators be treated equally regardless of their political leanings, by restoring the allocation of funds.

Rais, who was nominated for the post of Dewan Negara Yang di-Pertua by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, won with 45 votes in a straight fight against Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff of Parti Keadilan Rakyat who secured 19 votes.

The 78-year-old replaces Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran whose tenure ended on June 22.

Following his appointment, Rais was quoted in media reports as saying that there was no need for him to resign from Bersatu, citing Vigneswaran who remained as MIC president while serving in the Dewan Negara.

Ling, meanwhile, described the atmosphere in the Dewan Negara as “less hostile, more harmonious and with less conflict” compared to Parliament.

“The Senate, as the highest legislative body, should reflect that it is all for the nation and not a battlefield for political ideas,” he said.