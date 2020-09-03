‘Review security at Sibu Central Market’

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has been asked to review the level of security at Sibu Central Market following recent complaints by traders that goods left overnight at the premises were carted away by thieves.

Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, who made the call, said several of the affected traders had approached her for help, claiming that security measures at the wet market remained lax despite them having already filed complaints with the council.

“SMC should act on the complaints received from some of the traders of Sibu Central Market regarding its security issue.

“As the local government entrusted to look after the best interest and welfare of the people and be in the forefront in interacting with the people, I call on SMC to empathise with the traders.

“Even though they (SMC) are arguably not responsible in bearing the loss suffered by the people, they should understand the plight of the people when they are faced with losing their supplies,” she said in a statement yesterday.

According to Chang, the most recent theft involved seven crates of live crabs, and one crate each of sea snails and clams, which a trader had left at the market overnight.

She said the trader had to leave the crates at the stall for the next day’s business as they were too heavy and cumbersome to transport.

“It was therefore a big shock when the crates were found to have been stolen when the trader opened for business the next morning.

“A police report has been made by the trader concerned but there has been no update on any investigation being made yet,” said Chang.

She added that despite the presence of a few security guards at the market, which also has closed-circuit television (CCTV), these measures appear inadequate to deter the thieves.

“I suggest that SMC consider increasing the number of security guards and also to instal more cameras at the central market. The council should also consider fencing up the whole market centre as a long-term solution.”

Chang also hoped that the police would be able to solve the recent theft cases at the market and arrest the perpetrators, as this would provide the traders with peace of mind as they go about earning an honest living.

“I also call on the police to schedule more regular patrols in the vicinity of the market to prevent similar thefts from recurring,” she said.