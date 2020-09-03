Soo to Abdul Karim: Why are you afraid of Sarawak’s old colonial flag?

KUCHING (Sept 3): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo finds it comical that Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has branded Sarawakians who fly the state’s old colonial flag as “unpatriotic”.

She questioned why the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister was “so afraid of the flag” and advised him to read and understand the flag’s history before questioning the loyalty of Sarawakians.

“This historical Sarawak flag is registered under the Flag and Emblem Ordinance and it was Sarawak’s national flag flown from July 1, 1946 to Aug 30, 1973, making it a total of 27 years that this flag had been flown proudly over our homeland.

“If as Datuk Abdul Karim claims that this flag is a colonial flag, he must be believing that from 1963 to 1973, Sarawak is a colony under the administration of Malaysia too. Does that mean the Sarawak government was unpatriotic and disloyal for ten years from 1963 to 1973?” she said in a statement today.

She was responding to Abdul Karim’s remarks yesterday where he had criticised Sarawakians who fly the state’s old colonial flag and branded them as unpatriotic.

Soo pointed out that when the late Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan was appointed the Chief Minister on July 22, 1963 heralding the dawn of Sarawak administrative self-government, the flag was Sarawak’s national flag.

“For Sarawakians, this very same flag has come to symbolise the Ningkan spirit of July 22, 1963 in his vision for a glorious and prosperous Sarawak. Branding this historical flag as a colonial and unpatriotic flag is an attempt to blot out Ningkan’s legacy as paramount Sarawak Chief from July 22, 1963 to Sept 23, 1966, and whose unlawful removal as Chief Minister in 1966 was a black mark in our history since,” she said.

She also found it ludicrous that the Asajaya assemblyman would coerce Sarawakians to accept Aug 31 as a symbolic day of independence for Sarawak.

“This is distorting history as Aug 31, 1957 was the date Britain granted independence to the federation of Malaya, and there was no Malaysia yet. To accept Malaya’s independence date of Aug 31, 1957 as Sarawak’s independence date is to tell Sarawakians that we have indeed been absorbed and colonised by Malaya on Sept 16, 1963,” she alleged.

Soo said she alongside Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) had gone on the ground to Padungan to install flags on July 22 this year.

“I even paid a visit to the Padungan Police Station to seek clarification from the police if there is any prohibition on possession and display of the historical flag.

“I was assured that there is no law to prohibit the display of any of Sarawak’s registered flags and no offence has been committed,” she said.

At the closing of the Samarahan District [email protected] programme yesterday, Abdul Karim felt that those flying old state colonial flags do not have a sense of patriotism and were unappreciative of the independence the state had gained.

He said Sarawakians, including political leaders, should respect and accept Aug 31 as a symbolic day of independence for Malaysia including Sarawak.