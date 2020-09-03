State govt not neglecting public safety facilities, says Sharifah Hasidah

KUCHING: Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali assured that the state government will not neglect public safety facilities.

She said the state government and its elected representatives will use whatever in their disposal including spending their Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funds to ensure that the rural areas are not left out of public facilities that are essential for their safety and convenience.

She was speaking to reporters yesterday after officiating at a newly rebuilt multi-purpose hall at Kampung Malaysia Jaya here as well as new street lights for the village.

“Today we are handing over the new hall and additional street lights under my RTP funds, which were implemented by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

“The rebuilding cost for the hall was about RM200,000 which was approved for RTP 2019, and completed this year by DBKU,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is also Semariang assemblywoman, said the RTP also included erecting 30 additional street lights in the village which cost more than RM111,000.

“This type of project (street lights) is very important for the safety of villagers, and it has been implemented as per request,” she said.

The multi-purpose hall and street lights were symbolically handed over to Kampung Malaysia Jaya’s village security and development committee (JKKK).

Present at the ceremony were DBKU Infrastructure Services Department deputy director Mohamad Faisal Adenan and Kampung Malaysia Jaya Ketua Kaum Marzuki Hamdan.