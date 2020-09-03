Two agreements on food production programmes inked

KUCHING: Sarawak government represented by the Department of Agriculture (DOA) yesterday inked two licence agreements on food production programmes with two private investors.

The signing of the agreements with Green World Genetics Sdn Bhd (GWG) and Saramanis Sdn Bhd (Saramanis) was witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Through the agreement, the state government is licensing Green World Genetics to start a quality seed production centre, crop breeding and processing plant, training and research and development centre on a 27.59ha site at the Department of Agriculture Training Centre in Debak, Spaoh in the Betong Division.

The agreement with Saramanis Sdn Bhd is to develop the state’s pineapple industry.

Commenting on the collaboration with Green World Genetics, Uggah in his speech said Sarawak is keen to start its seed industry programme.

“We are looking forward to this collaboration to make the state the country’s producer of quality seeds,” he said, adding even Malaysia is short of padi seed which could affect its future food security.

Uggah, who is the Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said Sarawak was also in the process of indentifying more land for its food programme.

“We want to make them available for interested entrepreneurs. We need to be very competitive as we face many competitors in the region in food production.

“In this regard, I want the Agriculture Department officers to help our private sector in any such developments instead of becoming a stumbling block,” he said.

Regarding the agreement with Saramanis, Uggah said the state government had now allowed Saramanis to use a 50ha site at the DOA Northern Region Research Centre, Kabuloh in Miri to develop a pineapple demonstration plot.

It will be used to train farmers on the latest technology in producing high quality pineapple that meets the export market requirements and standard.

Representing Green World Genetics was its chief executive officer Dr Chua Kim Aik while Saramanis was represented by its executive director Jason Jong.

DOA director Dr Alvin Chai Lian Kuet signed on behalf of the department.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah and the ministry’s permanent secretary Edwin Abit were among those present at the ceremony.