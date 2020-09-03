Virtual run among events to mark city’s 15th anniversary

MIRI: Miri City Council’s (MCC) Rating and Valuation Department will hold several activities to appreciate all the rate payers here in conjunction with Miri City’s 15th anniversary this year.

Mayor Adam Yii said this was their initiative to encourage rate payers to settle their assessment bills before the due date.

“In previous years we conducted lucky draws which offered attractive prizes for the winners. We want to make something different this year by having a Miri City Virtual Run 2020 and Assessment Rate promotion,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

To be eligible for the 5km run, Yii said one must pay one’s assessment bill for the whole year before the Oct 31 due date.

“The run is not applicable to those with outstanding assessment and also those who enjoy 100 per cent waiver.”

Admission is free while registration can be done by downloading JomRun Apps through android phone.

“Registration is only open for the first 1,000 participants.

“Each participant would be given a medal upon completion of the run. The running period is from Nov 1 until 30. They must also submit their running record latest by Nov 30.

Medals can be collected at the first floor of Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in December.

On assessment rate promotion, Yii said it would be launched at Saberkas Night Market at 5pm on Sept 4, to be streamed live at MCC Rating and Valuation Department’s Facebook Page.

Deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad was also present at the press conference.