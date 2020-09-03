Zuraida says has documentary evidence on direct negotiation projects

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she has letters to prove she was not involved in the ministry’s projects which were awarded through direct negotiations under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

She said she had compiled these documents and would hand them over to the investigating authorities if necessary.

“If the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or any other authorities want to investigate, I have no problem and am ready,” she told reporters after opening the general meeting of Koperasi Pekerja Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Berhad (KOBOPEM) here today.

On Aug 24, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat that the PH government had approved 101 projects and procurements worth RM6.61 billion via direct negotiations during its 22-month tenure.

Zuraida, who also held the housing and local government portfolio in the PH Cabinet, said she was not involved in any direct dealings and that two such projects of the ministry were awarded without her knowledge.

Last Saturday, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng challenged Zuraida to publicly disclose the letters related to one of the two projects approved via direct negotiations under the PH government.

Lim claimed that the Taman Beringin Solid Waste Project worth RM170.3 million was applied for by the ministry to the Finance Ministry. – Bernama