Analysts: Gloves are in for the long haul

KUCHING: The team at Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) remains overweight on the rubber gloves sector as they anticipate stronger performance from these makers in the second half of the year.

“Although the glove makers under our coverage reported record profits in the second quarter, we believe that they should be able to deliver a stronger performance in the second half as they have guided that they are able raise selling prices by around 10 to 50 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) qoq in 3Q20,” it said in a sector review today.

“Given that the current lead times for normal orders have stretched to more than 18 months, we believe that the elevated average selling prices (ASPs) can at least sustain until June 2021.

“Also, with new capacity from the new entrants is only likely to start in 2H21, and existing players are already operating at utilisation rates of more than 95 per cent, the overall supply is still insufficient to meet with current demand.”

The reopening of economies around the world has also spurred demand from the non-medical sectors, like food and beverage, retail and aviation.

AffinHwang Capital maintained its overweight call on the sector, as it believed that there is still upside to current share prices, while current share prices have not fully reflected the upside from the latest ASP changes.

“Given that the overall new cases of Covid-19 are still on the rise, and the availability of vaccines for the general public is still a distance, we still see upside risk to our ASP forecast,” it added.

“Our numbers do assume that ASPs will peak by end of 1H21, when a vaccine is available to the general public (similar to the WHO’s guidance).”

Although the number of reported cases in some of the developed countries like the US and Australia have started to ease as lockdowns and mandatory face-mask rules have

been implemented, AffinHwang Capital saw that the overall number of new cases globally still stands at around 1.7 million to 1.8 million per week over the past six weeks.

“We believe that as long as a vaccine is not available to the general public, demand for gloves will remain at elevated levels. While some countries (like the US, China and Russia) have plans to start using the vaccines in coming months, it is only available to certain groups of people, like healthcare professionals, essential personnel and high-risk groups.

“However, as these vaccines are yet to complete Phase 3 trails, they are unlikely to be available to the general public, as the overall effectiveness and side effects are still unclear.”

Meanwhile, the research firm was not deterred by new players entering the rubber glove scene.

“Apart from existing players who are in the midst of expanding their capacity to benefit from the current shortage, there are also new players who have expressed their

interest in expanding into the sector as well.

“Based on their plans, most of these new capacities are only likely to start producing by 2H21. Although the FDA does not require the new manufacturers to acquire a 510(k) premarket notification (regulated under Class 1 reserved medical devices) for now, due to the ongoing pandemic, they would still be required to obtain such qualification post the pandemic.

“We believe these gloves might not be well received by the medical sector, but certainly will be able to meet the needs of the non-medical sector, albeit at a lower price.”