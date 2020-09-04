Bintawa Hawker Centre to have container toilet for greater convenience – Wee

KUCHING (Sept 4): A ‘container toilet’ will soon be set up at Bintawa Hawker Centre here to provide greater convenience to the hawkers and customers, said Kuching City South Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Costing slightly over RM180,000 for the project, Wee said the council had been paying close attention to the plight of those at the hawker centre due to the unsatisfactory conditions of the public toilets located there.

“We were informed customers and sellers at the hawker centre have constantly been facing water overflowing issue in the toilets. So looking at the urgent situation, we quickly rushed the project and the whole thing was awarded via open tender,” he said.

Wee said this to reporters when met at the site today, pointing out the toilets would be constructed based on the ‘container concept’ and it will be separated for male and female users.

He pointed out the project started works on Aug 26 and is expected to be completed within 12 weeks.

“In the meantime, temporary toilets will be set up here in order for the public to use the toilet while the project is still ongoing,” said Wee.

The mayor pointed out the council would strive to keep its promises made to the public and residents by doing their parts when addressing their complaints, such as installing needed facilities at the hawker centre recently.