Covid-19: Fifth consecutive day of zero positive cases for Sarawak today

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded the fifth consecutive day of zero new Covid-19 positive cases today, maintaining the total cumulative tally of positive cases at 699, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC was also pleased to announce that Sarawak recorded five recovery and discharged cases today, of which four were from the Bintulu Hospital and one from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“This brings the cumulative tally of recovery and discharged cases to 668 or 95.57 per cent of the total cases.

“The Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains the only active cluster involving eight cases,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

12 individuals are still receiving treatment at the isolation ward of three hospitals, of which seven are being treated at the Bintulu Hospital, four in SGH and one in Miri Hospital.

No deaths were recorded today, making the death toll stand at 19 cases, or 2.72 per cent.

“Today, seven person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported and none of these are awaiting the laboratory test results,” it added.