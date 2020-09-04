Dr Yii: Supporting UMNO, PAS in fed govt akin to allowing them to influence Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 4): Empowering and supporting UMNO and PAS to be in the federal government would already directly allow their influence and extreme ideologies into Sarawak, opined Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He pointed out that as such, it was useless to say that “extreme UMNO” is not welcomed in Sarawak, but yet they are working with them and supporting them in the federal government.

“The chief minister and the GPS state government should not bury their heads in the sand and think that Sarawakians live in a cocoon or bubble thinking what happens around us has no effect on us.

“That is why the different local leaders calling for the banning of PAS leaders and bigots from entering the state have missed the point completely,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii noted that the biggest elephant in the room was that these local leaders were the ones who supported and empowered such leaders of the party to be in the federal government, forming the biggest bloc that influences all national policies including education, healthcare, economy and so on.

“So rather than calling them to be banned from the state, GPS leaders should instead address the elephant in the room and ask themselves why they are in a position of power in the first place.

“They often claim to be the kingmaker, but yet they are not using their power to stand up for our rights, and also break the toxic sentiments of racial and religious politics, not just in Sarawak alone, but also throughout the whole nation,” he said.

Dr Yii pointed out that it did not matter if extremists can or cannot enter the state, but their ideology and viewpoint are openly accessible to everyone including those in Sarawak through the media or even the Internet.

“Instead of having the courage to condemn the extreme words and actions of some Members of Parliament from PAS and UMNO, they try to mislead the public by building a perception that by banning them alone is enough to stop their influence on us,” he lamented.

Dr Yii urged state leaders not to mislead the public and really stand up for the rights of the people and condemn any statements that challenges Sarawak’s rights under the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“If they wanted political stability, they could have backed the then Pakatan Harapan government which had the mandate of the people. (Instead) they took the deliberate choice to work with UMNO and PAS,” he added.