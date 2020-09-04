Fuel prices: Petrol down 1 sen, no changes to diesel

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 5 September Sehingga 11 September 2020. pic.twitter.com/S0nZocQXH4 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) September 4, 2020

KUCHING (Sept 4): The price of both RON97 and RON95 will go down 1 sen, while the price of diesel will remain unchanged this week.

The price per litre for RON97 will go down to RM2.01 per litre following the decrease, whereas RON95 will be priced at RM1.71 per litre.

Diesel will continue to be priced at RM1.78 per litre. The new prices will take effect at midnight (Sept 5) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on Sept 11.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.