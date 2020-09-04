GOF arrests 6 illegal immigrants including 1 child in Lundu

KUCHING (Sept 4): The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak arrested six illegal immigrants including a child in two separate raids at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Kendaie, Lundu yesterday.

GOF Commander SAC Mancha Ata said the raids were carried out by members of the ‘Ops Benteng’ patrol at around 12 midnight.

According to him, they were found hiding in two illegally built huts. An adult male and female with a boy were found together in the first raid, while the second raid yielded three adult males. All six did not have any valid travel documents.

“Based on intel and information from the public, the illegal immigrants were accused of frequently stealing oil palms from the local plantations and selling the stolen produce,” said SAC Mancha in a press statement issued today.

He added that all the illegal immigrants were handed over to the Lundu District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation under Section 6 (3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“If convicted, they can be fined not more than RM10,000 in default of jail term not more than five years, or both, and can also be whipped no more than six times,” he said.