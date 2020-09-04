Government asked to reinstate warrant to upgrade SK Ng Tibu

MIRI: The government has been asked to reverse the cancellation of an allocated warrant for the upgrading of SK Nanga Tibu in Batang Ai.

Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang said the RM250,000 allocation from the Ministry of Education to improve the school was approved last year but was suddenly cancelled in July.

Without the allocation, he said the rundown condition of the school could not be improved, endangering both students and teachers.

“SK Nanga Tibu, Batang Ai in Lubok Antu is among the badly dilapidated schools that require the government’s immediate attention.

“The poor condition of the school is indescribable, with leaking roof, rotting walls, and broken ceiling waiting to collapse,” Jugah said in a press statement yesterday.

He said he raised the matter in Parliament on Aug 27 after finding out about the cancellation of the warrant and also showed pictures of the dilapidated school provided by the school’s principal.

Jugah said Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, during the sitting, assured him that the matter would be restudied and application for the warrant would be resubmitted to the Ministry of Finance.

“The school is really dilapidated and nothing has changed in the last 40 years. Therefore, the Ministry of Education must be committed in ensuring that the school is given the needed attention immediately.

“I understand that the country is currently experiencing a slow economy, but priority should be given to the safety of students and teachers as the condition of the school is really poor and dangerous to them,” he stressed.

Jugah pointed out that SK Nanga Tibu teachers are working hard to give their students the best education possible, while the students showed high learning spirit as well.

“If the government can provide better facilities and conducive learning environment at the school, we are confident that the school’s quality of education can improve tremendously,” he said.