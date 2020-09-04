KPDNHEP Sarawak disposes of RM92,526 worth of confiscated items

KUCHING: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sarawak Office disposed of various confiscated items worth RM92,526.20 from 26 cases today.

According to a statement from the KPDNHEP office, the total value of confiscated items for disposal up to August this year is RM 496,135.71 involving 83 cases.

“Among the items disposed of are handbags, backpacks, wallets, belts, shoes, jerseys, T-shirts and women’s accessories. All items disposed of are confiscated items in violation of offences under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, Copyright Act 1987, Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and Consumer Protection Act 1999.

“This is the second disposal for this year after receiving disposal instructions from the court and controllers of the acts,” said the statement.

For the whole of 2019, the KPDNHEP office received the same instructions to dispose of confiscated items valued at RM1,226,131.12 and in the previous year, they were valued at RM205,757.94.

The Ministry stressed that its Enforcement Division is serious about combating activities that violate its regulated laws.

Even when during the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcement activities were still carried out by the KPDNHEP Enforcement Division to curb such activities and protect consumer rights.

It has carried out inspections on 48,229 premises in urban and rural areas from January to Sept 2 this year, with confiscated items valued at RM3,949,244.47 from 714 cases, and total compound of RM257,300.00 issued.

Meanwhile, the public can channel any complains to the ministry’s hotline at 1-800-886-800, online at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or through Whatsapp at 019-2794317. They can also personally drop by the nearest ministry’s office.