LDP govt will repatriate all illegals – Chong

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat said his decision to return to active politics was not because of the despicable act of the political frogs, but due to the increasing danger of illegal immigrants coming into Sabah.

Chong, who is the honorary life president of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said the once majority Kadazan, Dusun and Murut (KDM) community had already become a minority race in Sabah.

He said the Sabah Muslim community was also fast coming another minority race like the KDM communities as well.

Chong said he was thankful for the courage expressed early this year by the voters of Bongawan and Membakut during the Kimanis parliamentary by-election for strongly objecting to the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

He claimed that PSS, if allowed to be implemented, would turn Sabahans into the minority in the State.

“The Kimanis parliamentary constituency comprises some 68 percent local Muslim voters, 25 percent non-Muslim bumiputera voters of the mainly KDM communities with the remaining seven percent local Chinese voters.

“Never have our own local Muslim communities together with our Christian dominated KDM communities been so united in one voice to oppose the presence of illegal immigrants in Sabah by rejecting the then proposed PSS to the illegals in Sabah,” he asserted at the launch of LDP’s participation in the upcoming state election here yesterday.

He was also grateful that the Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin did not proceed with the latest proposal to issue IMM13 to the holders of Kad Burung Burung and Census Certificates.

“All illegal immigrants must be repatriated back to their home countries and this will be one of the main thrusts of an LDP state government,” said Chong.