Maxis calls on organisations to rethink Digital Transformation Strategy

KUCHING: Maxis is calling on organisations in Malaysia to rethink and reevaluate their digital transformation strategies.

Launching its Retransformation campaign today, the call for action was reinforced by the findings of a survey commissioned by Maxis, the IDC-Maxis Digital Technology Assessment 2020, which was conducted by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The findings of this survey is featured in an IDC InfoBrief titled Digital Transformation in Malaysia 2020.

The InfoBrief provides a comprehensive overview of the digitalisation efforts of Malaysian corporates in four key technologies.

It explores the adoption, challenges, and benefits of cloud, software-defined networking (SDN), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity, essential ingredients for digital transformation.

With the current Covid-19 environment, the functionality of these technologies has become a focal point for companies as they work to overcome challenges and reinvigorate their businesses.

Key findings from the survey reveal that organisations lack the long-term strategies required to successfully transform their businesses.

“Digital Transformation goes well beyond simply adopting new technologies. As we react to the new normal, such as implementing new communication tools to facilitate remote working arrangements, the time is now to rethink and re-evaluate digital transformation strategies for the long term, which involves a complete change in the organisation, from IT systems to processes to people.

“The InfoBrief that we sponsored reinforced our call for change, and our Retransformation campaign is essentially the vehicle to bring the best of technologies to enable businesses to always be ahead in a changing world,” said Paul McManus, chief enterprise business officer of Maxis.

Having partnered with corporates on their large-scale modernisation efforts, Maxis’ Retransformation campaign represents its commitment to deliver a differentiated experience with Maxis Programmable Network, Malaysia’s first MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) 3.0-certified software-defined network, unrivalled support with fully managed secure services, and best-in-class solutions from global technology leaders.

Maxis is one of only 25 service providers in the world with MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certification, which enables service providers to validate that their solutions comply with the highest industry standards.

Maxis Programmable Network enables businesses to reliably scale the capacity demand to meet the requirements of the fast-changing IT environments while operating at consistently high performance.

To support organisations in charting a successful digital transformation journey, Maxis has outlined six corporate solutions around essential ingredients. All of these solutions are enhanced by the Maxis Programmable Network, which delivers end-to-end security through a wide range of network security capabilities.

The solutions are Managed Cloud, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Security, Managed UC, Managed SD-WAN and Bandwidth on Demand.