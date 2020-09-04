NGO Hidup lodges police report against Pasir Puteh MP over Bible remark

KUCHING (Sept 4): Habitat for Indigenous and Urban Programme (Hidup) has lodged a police report against Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh for the statements he made in the Dewan Rakyat accusing the Christian Bible of being altered by Christians.

Hidup president George Young Jr lodged the report at Kota Sentosa police station, explaining that from their daily interactions with rural Sarawakians at the grassroots level, Hidup has been hearing their hurt, anger and frustration as their religion or religion of fellow Sarawakians are being openly insulted and ridiculed.

“This is why Hidup has lodged this police report on their behalf and on behalf of all Sarawakians who respect each other’s religions and value the multicultural harmony we have built together as Sarawakians,” he said.

He urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action against such an irresponsible and malicious act, which can potentially threaten racial and religious harmony.

“This is what the Sedition Act is for. We have used it to charge others who insulted other people’s religions before. This is no different. In fact this is worse because it was blatantly done in the Dewan Rakyat and without any remorse whatsoever.

“To not do anything is to implicitly condone such acts which sets a very bad example that emboldens others like him to do the same in future. We as Sarawakians must stand up together against such bigotry, disrespect and intolerance,” he stressed.

The PAS MP made the remark when debating the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink driving offenders on Aug 26.

The Pasir Puteh MP was further quoted in the news media on Aug 29, saying: “They (the Christians) have no right to be offended. What I said was not an accusation, but a fact”.