Papar pupils get stationery, face masks

PAPAR: Yayasan Sabah Group will continue to complement the State Government and the Ministry of Education’s effort in overcoming student dropout problems and to increase the people’s standard of living especially students from rural schools.

Director of Yayasan Sabah, Datuk Haji Jamalul Kiram bin Haji Mohd Zakaria said this in his speech during the presentation of school bags, stationery and face masks by Yayasan Sabah Group at SK Daingin in Kimanis, Papar yesterday.

“I believe that this effort will motivate the students toward success in their studies. We all know that a student’s success is a result of efforts and perseverance in learning. Therefore, I would advise the students to redouble their efforts and enthusiasm in ensuring that their goals will become a reality,” said Jamalul.

“The State Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie bin Haji Apdal envisage great emphasis on education and will look at all aspects of learning and strive to help through various programmes. In this regard, this assistance is part of the programmes intended in helping schools, parents and students in this school,” he added.

“With this contribution, I hope it can ease the burden on parents and also serve as encouragement to the students to focus more on learning as well as enhance their efforts in achieving excellence in education,” said Jamalul.