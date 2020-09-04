Parties that accept ‘frogs’ should be condemned – Chong

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans have been made to fork out millions of ringgit to pay for the pensions of the 65 assemblymen who have only served for two years and two months, said former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat.

The irony is, as he said, even the political frogs were awarded with lifelong pensions.

Chong, who is also the honorary life president of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said Para 2(1) of the First Schedule of the Members of the Administration and Members of the Legislative Assembly (Remuneration) Enactment 1981 states that a person who ceases to be a member may be granted a pension if he has completed 36 months of reckonable service.

However, he said Para 2(2) provided further that any reckonable service in the case of a person who ceases to be a member either through death or dissolution of the Legislative Assembly or through disqualification under Article 17 (1) (a) of the State Constitution shall, where it is less than 36 months, be deemed to be 36 months of reckonable service.

Chong said Sabahans were now made to fork out millions of ringgit to pay for the pensions of all 65 honourable members of the Sabah State Assembly just by the stroke of a pen from the Chief Minister requesting the State Governor to dissolve the Sabah State Assembly after just a mere two years plus two months in power.

Chong questioned the now caretaker Chief Minister Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal if he ever considered the serious financial implications when he decided to ask the State Governor to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly.

“Awarding all the political frogs with pensions for a mere two years and two months of public service?

“Is this fair to our government servants having to sweat it out for at least 10 years to qualify for their pensions?

“Who ultimately have to bear for the pensions if not we Sabahans?” he said at the launching of LDP’s participation in the upcoming state election here yesterday.

On another note, Chong said Sabahans should not only condemn political frogs, but also the ‘frog collectors’, that is, parties that accepted the defectors.

He said Sabahans have every right to get very angry with those disgraceful party hoppers, or political frogs, many of whom were highly educated.

“I believe we should not only condemn all these latest political frogs for betraying their respective political parties under which they won their election to becoming honourable members of the august State Assembly.

“We must in fact condemn, even stronger, the party that accepted them in the first place!” he said during the launching of LDP’s participation in the state election here yesterday.

He said there would be no political frogs if there was no political party to accept them.

“It is these ‘frog collectors” that gave a very bad name to Sabah.

“How hypocritical can it be to hear and read from our political leaders proclaiming that there shall be no more political frogs or no political frogs will be considered when choosing candidates for the upcoming election.

“Sabahans should not only condemn those political frogs but must also condemn those politicians who had unashamedly embraced and accepted them into their political parties,” he stressed.