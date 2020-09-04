Police cut power supply to 4 premises in Bintulu for unlicensed gambling activities

BINTULU (Sept 4): Four premises around Bintulu town area, mostly grocery stores, believed to be running unlicensed gambling activities had their electricity disconnected on Thursday afternoon.

Bintulu district police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said in a statement today that the operation was carried out under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He said the integrated operation was jointly conducted with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) from 3pm to 4pm.

“During the operation, four premises were found carrying out unlicensed gambling activities,” he said.

He said under Section 21A, police can request to disconnect power supply to the premises found to be sites of illegal gambling activities.

Zulkipli said it is an ongoing operation and more raids will be conducted to fight against the illegal activities.