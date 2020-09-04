SDMC: Children aged 12 and below discouraged from entering night markets in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 4): Children aged 12 and below are not encouraged to enter night markets, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

In its daily update statement, SDMC said this was the latest decision it made with regards to the updated standard operating procedures (SOP) intended to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“For better control at night markets, children aged 12 and below are not encouraged to enter the night market area,” it said.

SDMC said it had also decided that customers aged 12 and below and those aged 60 and above were discouraged to enter a cinema.

The police issued three compound notices to individuals who were caught flouting the SOP.

Two of these compound notices were issued in Kuching while the other one in Sarikei.

SDMC said Sarawak today recorded 78 persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases that had been checked into various hotels for quarantine.

“This brings the cumulative tally of PUS cases to 669 individuals, who are undergoing quarantine at 12 hotels across Sarawak.”

SDMC added the the cumulative tally of PUS cases that had fulfilled the mandatory quarantine stood at 23,417.