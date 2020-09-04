TAR UC to hold info days at all campuses

KUCHING: Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) will hold info days at all its campuses in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang, and Sabah from Sept 11-13.

The event, which is held in conjunction with the university college’s September/October 2020 and January 2021 intakes, will run from 10am to 4pm.

A press release said the programmes of study offered range from foundation to selected undergraduate and postgraduate.

Parents and students can attend to explore the study options available at the university college and meet with professional academic staff.

For more information, call 03-41450100 or 03-41450123 extension 3477 or 3475, or 011-10843326.

Alternatively, visit www.tarc.edu.my or get updates from the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College Facebook page.