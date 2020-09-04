Teenager sent to Henry Gurney School for attempted robbery

KUCHING (Sept 4): The Sessions Court here today ordered a boy to be sent to the Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo while his friend was charged with a bond of good behaviour for attempted robbery on September last year.

Judge Marutin Pagan ordered the 19-year old boy to be sent to the school until he reaches the age of 21.

“For the second accused, aged 17, although the attempted robbery was done with mutual intention, the court found that the accused was not the main perpetrator in this case.

“Therefore, the court used discretion and imposed a bond of good behavior for a period of three years on the accused, with a sum of RM10,000 (not deposited) with one surety,” said Marutin.

Earlier, the two teenage boys each changed their plea to guilty at the trial proceedings and the court set today to hear their social reports.

According to the charge, they were each accused of attempting to rob a shop employee, a 21-year-old Indonesian man, using a machete.

The act was allegedly committed by them in Batu Kawa on September 26, 2019, at 11.34 pm.

According to the facts of the case, one of the accused wearing a face mask knocked on the shop window while holding a machete and asked for money from the victim.

The victim was then in a panic and ran to the shop’s toilet.

While hiding, the victim heard a noise and found that the two teenagers had been arrested by members of the public who happened to be at the scene.

A one-foot-long machete used for the attempted robbery was also seized as case material.

The two accused were charged under Section 393 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code.

The section provides for imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by DPP Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi while the two accused were represented by counsels Lim Lian Kee and Fadzillah Osman.