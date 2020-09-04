Telcos to help govt make connectivity a basic utility

KUCHING: Telecommunications operators Celcom Axiata Berhad, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Berhad, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, and TIME dotCom Berhad are fully committed to partner with the government and make connectivity a basic utility to fast-track Malaysia’s transition into a high-income digital society.

In a joint statement, the telecommunication operators (collectively ‘the Industry’) said the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) action plan announced recently by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be the platform to achieve these aspirations by accelerating the country’s digital connectivity through widespread deployment of mobile, fibre, and fixed wireless access, and paving the way to 5G, under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021 to 2025).

“The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered an urgency for Malaysia to address the ‘new normal’ and cater for future demands of connectivity as an enabler for all facets of life – the economy and people’s livelihoods, education, business opportunities, and building and connecting communities amongst others.

“To prepare for the future and to fulfil our Digital Malaysia aspirations, it is clear the Industry must aspire to enable everyone in this journey through quality and reliable connectivity,” said the statement.

To this end, the Industry was a strong participant alongside the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in the National Digital Infrastructure Lab (NDIL), with the aim to collaboratively address how to deliver quality connectivity to all Malaysians.

The outcome of the NDIL was a comprehensive digital infrastructure plan that accelerates improvements to coverage and quality of experience nationwide, optimises fixed, mobile, and fit-for-purpose technologies; and paves the way for the eventual adoption of 5G technologies to enable the country’s digital ambitions.

The Industry said it will work closely with the government to fast-track the nation’s progress towards becoming a globally competitive, resilient, and enriched digital society and economy through Jendela.

“As announced by the Prime Minister, Jendela will be implemented in phases. Phase 1, which starts now until 2022, will optimise existing resources and infrastructure for both mobile and fixed connectivity to expand 4G mobile broadband coverage from 91.8 per cent to 96.9 per cent in populated areas; increase mobile broadband speeds from 25Mbps to 35Mbps; and

enable as many as 7.5 million premises to access gigabit speeds with fixed broadband services,” said the Industry.

The Industry said Jendela will firstly prioritise strengthening the nation’s existing fixed and mobile networks and building a strong foundation for the eventual adoption of 5G.

“This will also involve the gradual retirement of 3G networks at the end of 2021. To achieve the targets in Phase 1, the Industry will look at providing wider coverage and enhanced quality of experience by upgrading and building new 4G sites, and fiberising more premises.

“This will be driven by extending 4G mobile coverage in rural and remote areas, improving in-door coverage for urban and suburban areas, connecting more homes with fixed broadband via fibre and other fit-for-purpose technologies such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and satellite to ensure widespread nationwide coverage and connectivity for all.

“Meanwhile, fibre providers will continue to support the industry with fibre backhaul for capacity to serve higher traffic demands expected on 4G and to ensure the fibre foundation essential for future technologies such as 5G,” said the Industry.

The Industry added Jendela Phase 2 involves utilising FWA and other fit-for-purpose technologies to address further gaps in the digital divide, as well as priming for the nation’s eventual adoption of 5G technologies; which will take place once action plans under Phase 1 are achieved.

“The Industry will continue to educate the public on the potential of 5G and its capabilities, through use cases applied across verticals such as manufacturing, agriculture, education, healthcare, security transportation, consumer experience, environment, and smart city development.

“These use cases will continue to be explored under the 5G Demonstration Projects (5GDP).”

Jendela is an accelerated improvement plan where all public and private stakeholders are equally invested to deliver, said the Industry.

“This is a shared aspiration for the whole country, driven by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and MCMC in partnership with the telecommunications operators, and other agencies at the federal, state, and local council levels.

“The Industry believes that collaboration among all parties is crucial to facilitate infrastructure rollout in a coordinated manner, with minimal impact on civil works, the public, the environment, and all aspects of the ecosystem.

“We look forward to working together to fulfil the objectives of Jendela and enabling widespread quality connectivity for Malaysians nationwide.”

The Industry said it will provide periodical updates to the public on the progress of Jendela, including initiatives undertaken as part of journey towards its aspirations.