Trailer catches fire, no one hurt

SIBU: A lorry trailer caught fire at Mile 36 Selangau/Sibu road early yesterday morning.

According to a statement from the state Fire and Rescue Department’s operation centre yesterday, they received a distress call at 1.48am.

Selangau fire station immediately despatched a fire rescue tender (FRT) truck and seven fire fighters to the scene.

The statement also said the driver had tried to put out the fire, but to no avail. He only managed to detach the (lorry) trailer from the container.

No one was hurt during the incident. The operation ended at 2.50am.

Firemen douse the trailer fire.