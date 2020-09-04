Two-year rental waiver for traders

SANDAKAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal has announced all rental fees for night market, morning market, and food truck operators to be waived for two years beginning this year.

He said that this has been agreed by all local authorities in Sabah, and about 22,000 vendors have been benefiting from this.

“We are extending this until next year because we understand the struggle of the vendors who are greatly affected by the Covid-19 situation. The State Government is to lose RM6 million to RM7million worth of revenue from this, but it is okay, we want to help the people,” he said.

Shafie said this in a press conference after he launched the five-in-one programme in Sandakan Community Hall yesterday, namely Presentation of Agriculture Input Assistance, Launching of Agriculture Entrepreneurship Incubator, Handing over of Land Grants, and Presentation of Yayasan Sabah Scholarship and Launching of Electronic Planning Permission System in Sandakan District.

Shafie also presented a gazette of two villages in Sandakan, including Kampung Bongaya Baharu and Kampung Bokara, which are 8.26 hectares and 2.83 hectares in size respectively.

The Agriculture Input Assistance which was given in the form of planting materials have benefitted a total of 156 farmers from Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Telupid and Tongod districts which involved 90.71 hectares of land. A total of 176 paddy farmers from Beluran have also received the assistance.

The Agriculture Entrepreneurship Incubator that is located in Gum-Gum’s agriculture station aims to provide hands-on exposure to the youth and graduates who want to increase their crops productivity through ‘High Value Crops’ technology such as smart farming.

The Electronic Planning Permission System (EPP System) is an online platform that will be utilised by Sandakan Municipal Council to speed up the local authority’s service time.

Shafie also took the opportunity to present 522 land grants which are divided into individual native grants (after breaking down of communal grant), and individual native grants through conditional applications.

The grants amount to 610 hectares of land.

The ceremony also saw 12 students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Elopura Bestari receive Yayasan Sabah Scholarships from Shafie.

Yayasan Sabah has chosen 1,680 students in Sabah, in which 555 students are from the East Coast of Sabah to receive the scholarship. Yayasan Sabah has also given 10,839 students a one-off educational assistance, amounting to RM15 million.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Dr. Jaujan Sambakong; Minister of Education and Innovation, Datuk Dr. Yusof Yacob; Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung; Sandakan Municipal Council’s President, Wong Foo Tin; Director of Land and Survey Department, Bernard Liew Chau Min and Director of Sabah Agriculture Department, Muhidin Ismail.