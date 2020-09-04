UUM rises in global rankings

ALOR SETAR: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has climbed up the rankings from the 801-1,000 position last year to the 601-800 position in the recently announced results of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021.

UUM vice chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Bashawir Abdul Ghani, said this puts UUM among the top three Malaysian universities with a score of 34.8 per cent compared to 9.3 per cent last year.

“The scoring is based on indicators. It shows that the short- and long-term initiatives that we took last year have paid off and helped UUM climb to a better position.

“2020 is the last year of the UUM Strategic Plan Phase 2 (implementation) and we will start Phase 3 on Jan 1, 2021.

“Although UUM is located in the far north, it didn’t stop us from outshining the country’s senior universities,” Prof Ahmad said in statement yesterday, while adding that he is confident Phase 3 will improve the future ranking of UUM.

The results announced yesterday saw UUM leap six places to the same position as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

Over 1,500 universities from 93 countries were assessed for the THE World University Rankings 2021. – Bernama