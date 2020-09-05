Abg Jo: Knowledge, integrity must co-exist to move forward

BINTULU: Knowledge and integrity must co-exist in order to move forward, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He opined that with these two elements, one could contribute effectively to the community.

Paraphrasing a quote from Samuel Johnson, Abang Johari said, “If you have integrity without knowledge you cannot perform, on the other hand if you have knowledge without integrity it is worse than the first one.

“Meaning if we have these two, knowledge and integrity, we can move forward to continue improving ourselves and also to contribute to the community.”

He said this when closing a leadership integrity programme for mosques and suraus (Northern Zone) at the Bintulu Civic Centre yesterday.

Abang Johari said as Islam emphasised transparency and integrity, Muslims ought to learn the high values of the Prophet Muhammad, who was a great leader.

“We have to live with discipline, probably not 100 per cent perfect but we are trying and we will be able to live in peace without corruption, moderation in Islam, and not extreme,” he added.

Abang Johari said as a weak human, he also prayed and asked Allah for help and guidance 17 times a day because he knew as a leader, he would be questioned later on his accountability.

Thus as chief minister, he said he tried to look for more funds to develop the state and bring more infrastructural development including water and electricity supplies.

“The government is trying its best to meet all the people’s needs,” said Abang Johari.

On integrity for mosques and suraus, he said integrity is universal and all religions practise and promote it.

Over 600 participants took part in the seminar jointly organised by the Integrity and Ombudsman Unit of the Chief Minister’s Department, Sarawak Islamic Council, and Bintulu Resident’s Office.

Among those present were Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat.