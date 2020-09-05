Additional AirAsia Kota Kinabalu-Sibu flights for Malaysia Day celebration

KUCHING: AirAsia is mounting additional flights between Kota Kinabalu and Sibu from Sept 15 to 17 in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebration to be held in Sibu this year.

One daily flight will be available between both cities on those days and bookings can now be made on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from as low as RM99* one-way.

“AirAsia is always about connecting people, and we would like to do our part for Malaysia Day. The additional flights from Kota Kinabalu to Sibu and vice versa will facilitate the needed air travel connectivity to allow government officials or business personnel to travel conveniently between the two cities.

“Additionally, AirAsia is also operating flights from Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and Johor Bahru to Sibu. We look forward to a successful and meaningful Malaysia Day celebration in Sibu,” said AirAsia head of Commercial Amanda Woo in a statement issued from Sepang.

She also said AirAsia assures that the health and wellbeing of their guests is always their paramount concern. Guests can expect a series of enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes.

Visit AirAsia’s Travel Requirements page for the latest information on East Malaysia entry requirements.

