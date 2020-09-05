Coffee packaging, collection centre to be set up in Padawan

KUCHING: A packaging and collection centre (PCC) for coffee will be set up at Padawan Rural Growth Centre (RGC) in Bayur, says Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He said he had applied to the state government to set up the PCC there and the state government had approved it.

“We request that the PCC for coffee to be set up in Bayur, which already has a clinic and state administrative office.

“With the existence of this PCC, farmers in Mambong would have ready market for their coffee produce,” he told reporters after the launch of Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (Agricop) at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme near here yesterday.

Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman, said some 3,000 acres of land in the constituency had been found to be suitable for coffee cultivation.

“Coffee grows on land in every village in Mambong. It is among crops commonly planted in the area since very long time ago.

“Lebrica coffee grows well in the villages here. It is called ‘kampung’ (village) coffee among the local people.

“We have identified 3,000 acres of land for the growing of coffee here and we are encouraging every village to venture into coffee growing, and sell their harvest to the PCC,” he said.

Dr Jerip also encouraged the villagers to register themselves as coffee planters through the cluster concept.

He said once registered as cluster farmers, the state government via the Agriculture Department, would come in to provide seedlings and farm input.

A cluster model already exists in Kampung Git, with each family getting over 600 seedlings, fertilisers and bush cutters. The planting is done by the villagers themselves.

“We hope we could use this model in every village in the constituency. We already have many applicants. We will use associations to reach out and register them,” he said.