Covid-19: Six new cases, four imported – Health DG

PERINCIAN KES BAHARU (6) KL-4

1 WN pulang dari Angola

1 WN pulang dari Pakistan

1 BWN tiba dari India

1 BWN tiba dari Bangladesh KEDAH-1

1 WN dari Kluster Telaga SABAH-1

1 WN kes SARI

KUALA LUMPUR: Six new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country today, comprising two local transmissions and four imported infections, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the two local transmissions involved Malaysians — one case from the Telaga Cluster and one Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case at Hospital Lahad Datu, Sabah.

The four imported cases involved two Malaysians and two non-citizens in the Federal Territory, who were infected in Pakistan, Angola, India and Bangladesh, he said.

“This brings the number of positive cases to 9,391, including 150 active cases with infectivity,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 updates today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 21 cases had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 9,113, or 97 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

“Five positive Covid-19 cases are still being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, with three requiring ventilator support,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said no new fatalities were reported, keeping the death toll at 128, or 1.36 per cent of the total number of cases.

Elaborating on the Telaga Cluster, he said the latest and ninth case in the Kedah cluster was a close contact of case 9,284 at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah.

“The patient was found positive of Covid-19 during screening on Sept 3,” he said.

He said that as of noon today, 3,458 individuals from the cluster had been screened, with 2,744 testing negative and 705 still waiting for their results.

“Active case detection and close contact screening have been conducted,” he added. — Bernama