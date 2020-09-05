Covid-19: Sixth consecutive day of zero new positive cases for Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 cases for the sixth day in a row today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 699.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu was still active, with eight cases.

It also said that there were no recovery and discharged cases reported. To date, 665 or 95.57 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 12 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Seven are treated at Bintulu Hospital, four at Sarawak General Hospital, and one at Miri Hospital.

“As for today, there are 21 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs) reported, and four PUIs are awaiting lab results,” it said.

The cumulative total of PUIs is 9,525 to date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 50 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 637 individuals at 12 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 23,500.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.72 per cent of total cases.