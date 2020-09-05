Crucial to discuss taboo subject of suicide with teens — Psychiatrist

MIRI: There is an urgent need to discuss issues regarding suicide with teenagers, given that today’s world is far different from that in the old days and modern technology is playing a huge part in the lives of the present young generation.

According to Miri Hospital psychiatrist Dr Ravivarma Rao Panirselvam, nowadays the pressure faced by teenagers is no less burdensome that those faced by the adults. He also points out that many people still consider talking about suicide as ‘taboo’.

“The transition from adolescence to adulthood is not easy – youngsters are subjugated to a lot of pressure from their surroundings. Social media, which has become a huge part of our lives, is the same to theirs.

“Other factors such as bullying, having problems in school and having family problems, could escalate further and sometimes, they could be too overwhelming for them to handle, resulting in them harming themselves or worse, committing suicide,” the psychiatrist said in an interview after delivering his presentation on ‘Talking Safely About Suicide’ during a session held at Pustaka Miri yesterday.

Dr Ravivarmaa also said he believed that in today’s Malaysian society, people should be able and feel OK to talk about suicide.

“It was a taboo subject back in the old days, even to mention it.” The psychiatrist also highlighted the key role of the media, which was to not report any suicide case as ‘something to boost viewing traffic’.

“Every news report or post on suicide should be aimed at preventing it, instead of sensationalising the case for ‘clickbait’. It (news) should be respectful to the victims, their families and those related to them. It is important for everyone to be educated about this issue,” he said.

Dr Ravivarma also stressed about the need to decriminalising suicide, so as to not inflict more pain to those affected by the incident.

“Under Section 309 of the Penal Code, an attempted suicide is a crime punishable by a year in jail, a fine or both.

“We find this an outdated law. Many countries have repealed it as it does not help in reducing suicide cases; instead it puts the person who needs help in more pain.

“We hope that policymakers and the public could advocate for such law to be repealed. More help should be provided to those suffering from mental health,” he added.

The session yesterday involved participation from members of the public, including those from local media.