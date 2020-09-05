Dr Jerip leaves it to CM to decide on his candidacy

KUCHING: The incumbent for Mambong state constituency Datuk Dr Jerip Susil says he leaves it to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide whether he would defend his seat in the next state election.

Dr Jerip’s candidacy is a contentious issue as he left Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) under which he won the Mambong seat to defend the seat as a Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate in the last election.

After winning he joined United People’s Party (UPP), which later changed its name to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

However, he left PSB to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) last year. This resulted in Mambong, which traditionally is a SUPP seat, being held by PBB under the seats allocation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state’s ruling coalition.

As SUPP has already declared it would not give up Mambong, GPS is now faced with the conundrum of who to field in Mambong in the next state election.

However, Dr Jerip said the GPS coalition partners must rise above the seat allocation and unite in the state election.

“It’s not so much the issue of wanting to defend your seat per se, in terms of wanting to be the candidate.

“It is up to the chief Minister to decide on the candidate to contest the seat,” he told reporters after the launch of Agriculture Community Outreach Programme at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme here yesterday.

He said for now they just have to plan for the economic development of the constituency and the state.

“Other comments, I would not say. It’s up to the chief Minister. We have been working together. It’s not just one (person)’s effort, but the efforts of everybody,” he said.

Mambong is one of the 20 SUPP traditional seats. The other seats are Opar, Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Simanggang, Engkilili, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Tanjung Batu, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

SUPP Mambong had proposed three names to the party’s central leadership as potential candidates for the Mambong constituency in the next state election.

The three are Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) councilors Akim Sarok and Jimson Jium Singong, and Andrew Victor Nyub.