EC: GPS, PBK given green light to use respective party symbols in state election

KUCHING (Sept 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) have been given the green light to use their respective party symbols in the coming state election.

The Election Commission (EC) said that PBK’s symbol and GPS’ symbol were approved by them and were allowed to be used for any election.

Its Corporation Communication Unit in Putrajaya told The Borneo Post that PBK’s symbol and GPS’ symbols were approved in accordance with the provisions of sub-regulation 11 (2) (c) of the Elections (Conduct Of Elections) Regulations 1981.

It said approved symbols of the respective political parties were allowed to be used for the purpose of a particular election provided that a written authority signed by a responsible official of the party authorising its candidate to use such party symbol.

The EC was responding to a question if two hornbill logos were allowed to appear on the same ballot paper in any election.

There were also talks that voters could be confused between GPS’ logo with PBK’s logo, as both were using hornbills as the main symbol for their logos.

PBK was the first to register and have had the hornbill logo approved in 2013.

However, its logo is more detailed in design, portraying a complete hornbill with the outline of Sarawak for the body, tail feathers and even details such as the claws.

The ruling coalition GPS uses a much simpler outline of a flying ‘burung kenyalang’ or hornbill consisting of head, body and wings.

Its logo depicts a red, black and white hornbill in the shape of the letter S.

The GPS coalition was launched on June 12 in 2018 following the defeat of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the general election.

It comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Although PBK and GPS feature the same bird, their respective designs are far apart in terms of design.

The next state election is due in April 2021.