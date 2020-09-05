Elevate status of Sabah native courts – Malanjum

PENAMPANG: Former Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum has called on the next state government to elevate the status of Sabah’s native courts so that it will be on par with the civil courts and syariah courts

He said that the native courts should serve as the ‘third branch’ in the country’s judiciary system.

He pointed out that many promises had been made in the past but no one had really taken the initiative to realise those promises.

“Whoever wants to be a ‘Yang Berhormat’ or whoever is seeking to form the next state government should include the need to elevate the status of native courts in their manifesto.

“They must give emphasis on the status of the native courts,” said Richard in a seminar on the law and customs of Sabah’s natives, at Mahkamah Anak Negeri (MAN) here yesterday.

He opined that the people of Sabah must speak up to urge the state government to elevate the said status.

Richard said that Sarawak’s state government had started to intensify their efforts in elevating native courts.

He also believed that the term ‘native’ could bring about a connotation or inference that could paint a bad picture of a person.

“The right term should be ‘orang asal’ or indigenous,” said Richard.

The seminar was organised by the N.19 Kapayan Communication Office and MAN.

Among those present were incumbent Kapayan assemblyperson Jannie Lasimbang and Sabah social activist Dr Chong Eng Leong.