Flu prevention campaign seeks 300,000 pledges

KUCHING: The ‘Making Flu Prevention My New Normal’ campaign aims to raise 300,000 pledges by early next month.

Malaysian Influenza Working Group (MIWG) chairman and professor in medical microbiology Prof Zamberi Sekawi said the campaign is a national public health initiative to drive flu awareness and advocacy by encouraging Malaysians to pledge to take action towards flu prevention as an act of love for themselves and their loved ones, making a stand for a healthier, safer and better Malaysia – post Covid-19.

“There were many influenza outbreaks end of last year, but it was overshadowed by the Covid-19. To avoid overwhelming healthcare systems as flu and Covid-19 symptoms are similar; by taking the flu vaccine, medical front-liners are able to eliminate influenza while testing, thereby supporting the fight against Covid-19,” he said during a Zoom interview yesterday.

Zamberi, who is a Sarawakian, said the Ministry of Health Malaysia has urged front-liners and the public to prioritise public health by taking the flu vaccination to help keep the nation healthy.

“In Western countries, they will prepare themselves by getting a flu shot when winter is approaching, but here it is a year-round threat,” he said.

Zamberi said ideally everyone should get the influenza vaccination and the public can get it at any time as long as they are well, while those who suffer from sinus problems can benefit from it as it can minimise infections.

He said the vaccination is annual because the protection lasts for a year and the flu virus may mutate so the vaccine needs to be updated.

Currently the quadrivalent vaccine covers four virus strains, two each of Influenza A and Influenza B, he said.

“Viruses can mutate and when it does happen, we have to update the vaccine to ensure that it remains effective,” he added.

He reminded the public not to confuse the common cold with influenza as they are different, despite having the same symptoms. The common cold is caused by the rhinovirus, and there is no vaccine for it.

A press release said unlike Covid-19, which has no vaccine, influenza has vaccines available thus fatalities can be prevented.

The campaign is spearheaded by Immunise4Life, an expert-driven community education initiative to promote immunisation for all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases including the flu.

It is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Vaccination is Protection (VIP) and MIWG, and supported by Sanofi Pasteur.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against complacency and urged for flu vaccinations to help protect high-risk individuals such as children aged five and below, and the elderly 65 years and above, as well as those with core existing chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Worldwide, approximately 250,000 to 650,000 deaths are attributed to complications from seasonal influenza such as pneumonia, and Southeast Asia is ranked third amongst the world’s highest flu mortality risk.

Malaysians can make a personal commitment towards flu prevention at www.actoflove.ifl.my.

To promote this campaign, an online concert showcasing popular local celebrities will be held on Sept 10 at 9pm on Immunise4Life’s website www.actoflove.ifl.my, or look for Immunise4Life on YouTube or Facebook.