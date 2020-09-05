Has broadband coverage in Sarawak hit 95 pct yet, PKR Kuching women’s chief questions CM

KUCHING: PKR Kuching women’s chief Cherishe Ng has called on the state government to explain to the people of Sarawak, especially those in rural areas, about whether broadband coverage in Sarawak has reached 95 per cent.

She said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who heads the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government, had in 2018 promised broadband coverage to reach at least 95 per cent coverage by 2020.

Ng called for the explanation following the incident recently where a female student from University Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Veveonah Mosibin from Sabah, was falsely accused by Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia, Datuk Zahidi Zainal Abidin in Parliament for faking the issue for YouTube views.

The student was said to have taken her university exams on top of a tree, with the video of her doing so going viral as a result.

“The incident is similar to the one in Pakan, Sarawak where another female student from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, Rose Nawie Anjap had to venture into the jungle to get a stable internet connection in order to study via e-learning,” she said in a statement today.

Ng urged the Sarawak government to pay more attention and fulfill their promises so Sarawakians, especially those in rural areas, can also enjoy and use internet services like their counterparts in West Malaysia.

He lamented that the incident where Zahidi had accused Veveonah was proof that West Malaysians did not understand just how dire Sarawakians and Sabahans’ needs are for basic rights such as internet and broadband coverage.

He claimed that many East Malaysians, especially those in rural areas, were forced to go to great lengths to have a stable internet connection for their online classes.

“Back in 2018, Abang Johari proudly announced that they were working with SACOFA Sdn Bhd in order to increase Sarawak broadband coverage up to 95 per cent by 2020.

“In his keynote address during the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2018 held at BCCK, he said he was ‘confident’ that by the end of 2020 we would achieve full coverage of broadband services state-wide.

“This is the promise given by the GPS government and as such, the people of Sarawak have a right to know what the results of such a development are,” she said.

Ng doubted that the promise had been fulfilled and it was obvious that “Sarawak’s broadband coverage rate is far from reaching the standard promised by the chief minister”.

He noted that otherwise, such incidents such as Rose camping out in the jungle for internet coverage would not have occured.

She urged the chief minister to ensure a stable internet connection and 100% 3G and 4G coverage throughout Sarawak first, especially in rural areas before even implementing 5G.

“Sarawak is lagging behind even in basic internet connectivity and the chief minister already wants to implement 5G. Let us be more realistic,” she said.